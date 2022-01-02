Local

At least 26 flights canceled at Indianapolis airport Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 55 flights going in and out of Indianapolis International Airport have been canceled since Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Saturday saw 29 cancellations and 26 flights have been canceled for Sunday as of 8:30 a.m.

Another 95 flights have been delayed, 73 of which occurred Saturday.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had 516 flights canceled Sunday by 10:15 a.m. More than 3,600 flights had been canceled nationwide.

FlightAware shows five Monday flights have been canceled at the Indianapolis airport as well.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the airport’s website and its FlightAware page.