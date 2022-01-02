Local

At least 29 flights canceled at Indianapolis airport Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 58 flights going in and out of Indianapolis International Airport have been canceled since Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Saturday saw 29 cancellations and 29 flights have been canceled for Sunday as of 3 p.m.

“They canceled our flight. First it was postponed from 3 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and after we checked in our luggage, we found out that it was canceled,” said Jesus Fernandez.

His flight on Spirit Airlines to Las Vegas was canceled, and he was rebooked on a Southwest Airlines flight on Monday.

“A $50 voucher to spend on food and transportation, and plus they paid to stay in a hotel here,” said Fernandez.

Some passengers were lucky enough get advance notice about cancellations before getting the airport. Chad Klein wasn’t so lucky.

“I showed up and tried to check in, (but) my confirmation code was no longer working. I went to the help desk and they told me my flight is no longer occurring today,” said Klein.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had 520 flights canceled Sunday by 1:00 p.m. More than 2,200 flights had been canceled nationwide.

FlightAware shows 18 Monday flights have been canceled at the Indianapolis airport as well.

