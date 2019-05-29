At least 7 tornadoes hit Indiana on Memorial Day Caleb Sheets Photo of severe weather in Grant County, Indiana, on May 27, 2019. (Photo Provided/Caleb Sheets) [ + - ] Video Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes hit central Indiana on Monday.

The largest ones were classified as EF-2. They hit Pendleton in Madison County, the rural communities of Jalapa and Sweetser in Grant County and the rural communities of Macy and Silver Lake in Miami and Fulton counties. EF-2 tornadoes are described as strong storms with winds from 111 to 135 mph.

PENDLETON-HUNTSVILLE: Two survey teams surveyed the Pendleton tornado on Tuesday. One injury was recorded by the weather service; local authorities described the injury as minor. Winds topped 130 mph.

They determined the tornado began as an EF-1, with winds from 86 to 110 mph, west of Pendleton and moved through the north side of the town toward the community of Huntsville. Damage in that area included trees blown down and minor roof damage. Most damage occurred from trees falling into buildings. Ground saturated from recent rains caused many trees to fall.

The Pendletown-Huntsville tornado became an EF-2 northeast of Huntsville, where three homes suffered extensive damage, including the loss of roofs on two of the homes. The third home had an exterior brick wall collapse inward.

From Huntsville, the tornado continued northeast, crossed Interstate 69 and lifted near 57th and Main streets in Anderson.

Pendleton's residents were urged to stay in their homes Tuesday morning because of downed trees, wires and utility poles, said Madison County Emergency Management spokesman Todd Harmeson.

Here is a map showing the new perimeter in Pendleton that is closed to all traffic. Residents living inside the red zone including Huntsville Road are still asked to Shelter In Place. #PendletonINStorms pic.twitter.com/GYzfC4OGdq — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) May 28, 2019

Madison County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday afternoon that the east side of Pendleton from State Road 67 to Pendleton Avenue will be reopened by 6 p.m., so residents who live east of Pendleton Avenue can access their homes. The west side of Pendleton from Pendleton Avenue to Fall Creek will remain closed as crews work to clear streets and restore power.

MIAMI AND FULTON COUNTIES: An EF-2 twister destroyed two houses and did extensive damage to a hog confinement facility. It also destroyed multiple farm buildings, a machine shed and two high-voltage transmission towers, and tossed a pickup truck. A satellite tornado tossed a grain silo into a tree line about a quarter-mile away. No injuries were reported.

That tornado dropped about 7:51 p.m. about a mile north of Macy in Miami County. The tornado traveled 14 miles, with winds topping 135 mph, and ended its destruction about 3.5 miles south-southeast of Silver Lake.

GRANT COUNTY: The Grant County tornado traveled 4.2 miles and destroyed a garage, two barns and a silo. Winds topped from 120-125 mph. No injuries were reported.

The tornado started near the intersection of county roads 900 W and 600 N, where it destroyed a well built barn. The tornado destroyed a detached car garage and lofted debris from a well-built hay barn several hundred yards away. As it tracked to the southeast, it destroyed a silo and a well-built barn next to the silo. The tornado briefly lifted before touching down once again at the intersection of county roads 500 W and 505 N, where it snapped trees and caused shingle and siding damage to a home. The tornado then lifted for the final time.

The track of a tornado in Grant County on May 27, 2019. (Image Provided/National Weather Service)

HENRY COUNTY: Two EF-1 tornados with winds topping 110 mph hit the county. The first dropped at 8:28 p.m. about 2 miles south of Middletown in Henry County and traveled 2 miles. Numerous branches were downed, and large tree trucks were snapped. The second dropped at 8:39 p.m. about 4 miles east-southeast of Middletown and traveled nearly 3 miles. That second tornado damaged a couple of homes, threw metal siding across fields and snapped numerous large trees. No injuries were reported.

BLACKFORD AND WELLS COUNTIES: The storm that produced a tornado in Grant County underwent several mergers with other storm cells and produced an EF-1 tornado that moved from north of the community of Roll to Montpelier and Nottingham, Indiana. The tornado formed shortly before 9 p.m., downed power lines and caused road closures. The weather service plans to send out a second survey Wednesday to check for additional damage. Winds topped from 90-95 mph. No injuries were reported.

DYER: In this town of 16,000 in northwest Indiana, an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in a subdivision and caused minor damage to several homes and a backyard shed. The weather service at Chicago did not have additional details Tuesday.

National outbreak

The outbreak of 53 Memorial Day tornadoes went across eight states stretching eastward from Idaho and Colorado. Some of the heaviest damage was reported just outside Dayton, Ohio.

In Celina, Ohio, 81-year-old Melvin Dale Hannah was killed when winds blew a parked car into his house, Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said Tuesday. About 130 were injured in Monday's tornadoes.

Outbreaks of 50 or more tornadoes have happened 63 times in U.S. history, with three instances on record of more than 100 twisters, said Patrick Marsh of the Storm Prediction Center. That includes a deadly April 27, 2011, "super outbreak" of 173 tornadoes.

Monday marked the record-tying 11th straight day with at least eight tornadoes in the U.S., said Patrick Marsh, the Storm Prediction Center's warning coordination meteorologist. The last such stretch was in 1980.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.