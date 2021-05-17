Local

At Plainfield Kroger, cake paid for in memory of late son’s birthday

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A woman went to the Plainfield Kroger to pick up the cake she ordered for her son’s 18th birthday.

When she arrived, she was told the cake had already been paid for by an anonymous woman who left a note that read: “Today is my son’s 36th birthday. It is his fourth in heaven. I wanted to honor and remember him by paying it forward.” She then wrote, “May you make tons of precious memories to remember for a lifetime. God bless you and yours – James’ Mom.”

Carolyn, who picked up the cake, posted the note in the Facebook group, Town of Plainfield Chatter, thanking James’ mom for paying it forward. On the post she wrote, “Dear Toni.. you know who you are and I want to express how moved I am. This means so much that my husband and I cried together. With the turmoil of things going on it reminds us of what really matters LIFE! “

Here is the post of the note in the Facebook group.

This heartwarming post received an overwhelming reaction from residents in the Facebook group. James’ mom even replied to the post as members of the group acknowledged her for her act of kindness in memory of her son’s birthday.