Athenaeum Christkindlmarket wraps up opening weekend in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A newer holiday market will wrap up its opening weekend in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt is bringing German holiday traditions to downtown for the second year in a row. Athenaeum Foundation president Craig Mince says the opening weekend was a success.

“This is what I live for … to get everybody down here communally,” Mince said. “It’s just a really fun destination, whether you’re doing this before or after something or just coming here as the destination.”

About a dozen Indy area vendors in huts offer a range of food, drinks, gifts, seasonal decorations, and more.

One vendor, Paul Warner owns and operates Chalet, a cafe in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. At the market, his hut will be serving raclette sandwiches.

“It’s popular in the alpine region of Europe, and popular at christkindlmarkts,” Warner said. “It’s a really aromatic cheese. It’s nutty, it’s creamy, it’s salty. It’s just a really lovely, lovely cheese that works in a lot of different capacities, but especially on a sandwich like this.”

Despite last year being its first, the market has already received high honors. Review website Yelp named it the “ninth-best holiday market in the country.”

Mince says that to get that level of recognition is very important to them. “It’s good to know that people really like the market,” he said.

New this year are special themed days celebrating other seasonal festivities like Hanukkah, Kwanza, and Las Posadas, a Latino Christmas tradition.

“We are here to serve the community that we are in and there’s a very diverse community here in downtown,” Mince said. “We want to give everybody the opportunity to celebrate their holidays and just to have that information shared to talk about what it is that we celebrate versus other folks may celebrate.”

The market runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 17. To see a full schedule of programming and hours, visit the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt’s website.