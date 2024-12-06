Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt celebrates with Krampus Day and St. Nikolaus Fest traditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The third annual Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt is getting ready for a specially themed weekend at the holiday market.

Two holiday icons we’ll get their special days at the fest. Krampus day on Saturday and Saint Nikolaus Fest on Sunday.

“Krampus is always a fun time but St. Nikolas always takes the stage and is always a very fun event.” said Craig Mince, Athenaeum Foundation President.

The traditional Krampus Night is a celebration that dates back hundreds of years to the towns and villages of the European Alps, and is immediately followed by the arrival of Saint Nikolaus, a kind-hearted gift giver who arrives the following day to reward those who have been good.

On Saturday from 6pm – 8pm, Krampus will be in downtown Indy. The programming is not for the faint of heart but will include family friendly programming from 3pm-6pm.

On Sunday, St. Nik will be at the Markt, attendance is free.

The Markt has plenty of vendors and food options. Mince says it is special this is to have in the middle of the city.

“it’s a very unique opportunity to have a market like this in the city center. It’s very instagrammable, so for a picture standpoint it’s the place to be.” Said Mince

For more information, you can visit their website.