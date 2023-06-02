Athletes and law enforcement officers kick off Summer Special Olympic Games with torch run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Athletes from Special Olympics Indiana and officers from across the state kicked off the Summer Special Olympic Games with a torch run Friday.

Participants carried the “Flame of Hope” from Indianapolis to Terre Haute to signify the summer games that start on Friday, June 9.

“This is a decades-long tradition that celebrates the transformative power of acceptance, diversity, and inclusion,” explained Carla Knapp, director of marketing and communications for Special Olympics Indiana. “Funds raised will help Special Olympics Indiana provide sports training and competition to people with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the participants.”

Athletes and law enforcement officers highlighted the Indiana Cultural Trail, Monument Circle, Indiana Statehouse, and White River State Park with a 3-mile run.

The Terre Haute run was at Indiana State University.