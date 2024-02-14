Athletes in Action to host 17th Annual All-Star Breakfast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Athletes in Action will host the 17th Annual All-Star Breakfast during NBA All-Star Weekend. It celebrates character, leadership, and faith and will feature a number of special guests and award winners.

Darrin Gray, chief marketing officer of Athletes in Action, says tickets are nearly sold out. A few balcony-level tables were available for purchase Wednesday morning at $1,200 each (seating for 10).

“That would equate to $120 a ticket here for Indy All-Star weekend. That’s not a bad price. There’s a lot of things going on,” Gray said.

Among the guests at Saturday’s event are Dale Davis, retired Indiana Pacers player and 2000 NBA All-Star and Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever player, 2023 WNBA All-Star and three-time Big Ten Player of the Year. TV sports personality Sage Steele will serve as emcee.

“Beyond that, there’s all kind of businesses that stepped up to help make this possible. It’s gonna be amazing,” Gray said.

The breakfast is Saturday at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, 140 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis. The Breakfast Buffet will open at 8 a.m. with the program starting at 9 a.m.

To purchase a ticket, click here.