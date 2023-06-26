Atlantic Road in Noblesville closed for bridge repair

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Highway officials in Hamilton County shut down a section of Atlantic Road near Noblesville on Monday so crews could repair structural damage to a bridge.

Atlantic Road from State Road 32 to 186th Street is closed to through traffic until further notice, the Hamilton County Highway Department said in a release.

The closure begins approximately 1,050 feet south of State Road 32.

Atlantic Road runs from the area of 113th Street and Southeastern Parkway to Fishersburg, where it merges with State Road 13.

The highway department says it doesn’t know when the road will reopen.