AT&T customers experiencing nationwide outage

This is the AT&T sign on an AT&T store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A widespread cellular outage is affecting AT&T customers in Indiana and across the United States.

Some AT&T mobile customers are seeing an “SOS” message in the top right area of their phone’s display where cellular bars would be displayed, News 8 Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins said on X.

The website Downdetector, which monitors phone and internet services nationwide, shows that some AT&T customers in central Indiana have reported connectivity issues, lack of signal, and problems with mobile internet. The most reported locations include Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston.

911 services could be impacted. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook around 4:30 a.m. that the AT&T outage is affecting the use of 911 calling.

There have also been about 1,000 outages reported nationwide by Verizon and T-Mobile customers.

It’s not clear what is causing the outage or how long problems will continue.

Click here to report an outage to AT&T.