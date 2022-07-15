Local

Attorney for abortion doctor sends Cease and Desist to Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion for a 10-year-old child abuse victim, has sent a cease and desist order on Dr. Bernard’s behalf to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Friday afternoon.

The cease and desist order sent by Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC read in part, ““Please cease and desist from making false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession, which constitute defamation per se. Moreover, to the extent that any statement you make exceeds the general scope of your authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, such a statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim.”

Dr. Bernard came under attack after the Indianapolis Star reported that Dr. Bernard provided medical care for the 10-year-old girl. DeLaney stated Friday that Dr. Bernard did in fact “followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations in this case.”

The full letter sent by DeLaney to Rokita can be viewed here.