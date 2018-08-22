Attorney for Bob Lamey releases statement, says he was not fired Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bob Lamey. (Indianapolis Colts photo). [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Former Colts radio broadcaster Bob Lamey admits he used inappropriate language, but says he was not fired from his job.

In a statement, released late Tuesday night, Lamey's attorney released the following statement:

Bob has been in the sports broadcasting arena for almost 44 years and is 80 years old. It should be noted that Bob does want to acknowledge that while repeating a story while off-the-air last week to a friend at a local radio station, he used an inappropriate word that had been used in the story. Bob immediately apologized to the people involved for the comment and would hope that this error in judgment would not tarnish his long-held reputation in the sports community where he has been known as an accurate and passionate reporter.

The statement does not specify the inappropriate word.

It comes just two days after the Colts announced Lamey's surprise retirement after 31 seasons as the team's radio broadcaster.

On Wednesday the Colts released the following statement addressing the controversy: