Attorney for Dreasjon Reed’s family to speak on grand jury’s decision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lawyer representing Dreasjon “Sean” Reed’s family is set to speak during a virtual press conference after a Marion County grand jury declined to charge a police officer in his shooting death.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury announced the grand jury’s decision on Tuesday evening.

Khoury said the grand jury came back with a “no bill,” decision, meaning there was insufficient evidence to charge Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Dejoure Mercer.

The family’s lawyer, Fatima Johnson, is expected to speak during a webinar Saturday at 11 a.m.

WISH-TV will stream the entire press conference online and on Facebook.