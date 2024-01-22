Attractions in Indianapolis provides fun for Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier families can make the most of the winter months with fun indoor activities.

“Indianapolis is home to 300 restaurants and over 50 major attractions. So, whether you’re coming into the city or you live here, we have tons of events and attractions that will satisfy the family,” explained Clare Clark, the senior communications manager of Visit Indy.

According to its website, there is a lot to explore in Indianapolis, including the largest single-day sporting event in the world, the Indy 500, and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the largest children’s museum in the world.

Check out Indianapolis at a discounted rate. Save money on admission with a one-day or three-day Indy Attraction Pass.

Clark suggests parents take the kids to the WinterFaire at the world’s largest children’s museum. The special event will run until Feb. 11.

The Indiana State Museum will feature the Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO through May 12. Enjoy the experience with the purchase of museum admission.

Future events to add to your calendar include Monster Jam coming to Lucas Oil Stadium the weekend of Feb. 3.

There will be a fan experience at the Indiana Convention Center called NBA Crossover to celebrate All-Star weekend beginning Feb. 16. For $20, kids can explore the Ultimate NBA Fan Experience in Indy with multiple basketball courts, exclusive merchandise, interactive experiences, and player appearances.