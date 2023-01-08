Local

‘Ausome Indy’ hosts event at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ausome Indy is hosting a fun event Sunday for kids with autism in the foster care system at The Ice Rink at Holliday Park.

This is Indy’s newest outdoor ice skating rink on the city’s northwest side located at 6363 Spring Mill Road.

The event is a sensory friendly skating event for persons with autism that would like to skate in a more enjoyable, safe, and comfortable environment outside of peak hours.

Skating, skate rental, and concessions will be free to attendees, and Ausome Indy will also have a table set up for crafting and will be handing out sensory kits as well, Franqlin Gatson with Dittoe Public Relations said.

Register for the event here. It runs from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.