Australian shepherd with bone stuck on jaw rescued by Bloomington firefighters

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A dog in Bloomington found himself in an unfortunately “humerus” situation after his bone became stuck on his jaw, prompting a rescue by firefighters.

The Bloomington Fire Department said on social media that Enzo the Australian shepherd and his concerned parents arrived at Station 5 Tuesday after Enzo got his bone stuck around his lower jaw.

Firefighters at the scene inspected Enzo and then contacted an emergency veterinary clinic. The firefighters took Enzo to the “extremely busy” clinic, and veterinarians sedated the dog. Then, using a Dremel, the firefighters cut the bone from Enzo’s mouth.

Enzo is now safe at home, but the department says this serves as a reminder to use extreme caution with dog bones.

“Not only can they become choking hazards, but, like in Enzo’s incident, they can get stuck around their jaws, too,” the post said.