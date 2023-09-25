Author John Green to join Indianapolis panel during Banned Books Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Fault of Our Stars” author John Green will help the Indianapolis Public Library kick off Banned Books Week in October.

The library said in a news release Monday that Green, 46, will lead a moderated conversation about banned and challenged books, and intellectual freedom with educator and Indiana state Sen. Andrea Hunley, a Democrat from Indianapolis.

The conversation will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Clowes Auditorium in the downtown Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

Free tickets will be available beginning Tuesday on Eventbrite.

The release said Green’s young adult novel “Looking for Alaska” is listed among the American Library Association’s most banned books in 2022.

The Indianapolis native has been vocal about his book “The Fault of Our Stars” being reshelved at Hamilton East Public Library, which has facilities in the nearby suburbs of Fishers and Noblesville. The library board on Aug. 24 suspended its policy that had moved Green’s book from the young adult section.

The Indianapolis library says Green’s books in its branches have not been reshelved and have been “in demand.”

National Banned Books Week, which has been observed for more than 40 years, will be Oct. 1-7, 2023.