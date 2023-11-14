Authorities: Fire at Noblesville manufacturer contained to storage room

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fire Tuesday morning sent smoke into downtown Noblesville from a manufacturer of molding compounds, the city’s fire department says.

Noblesville Fire Department was called shortly after 11 a.m. to IDI Composites International, 407 S. Seventh St. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building along Eighth Street.

The fire was contained to a 26-gallon drum in a room in a storage area. The department says in a news release that the fire, which was contained to that area, was extinguished “a short time later.” No information about the amount of damage was included in the release.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire was not yet known Tuesday afternoon.

Because the manufacturer has potentially hazardous materials, representatives of the fire department, the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management remained on site in the mid-afternoon.

IDI’s website says the business makes thermoset molding composites and compounds for these industries: automotive, electric and new energy vehicles, mass transportation, military, electrical, infrastructure, oil and gas, construction, safety, medical and marine.