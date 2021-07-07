Local

Authorities investigate 3rd fatal crash in Clinton County within 10 days

Caylen Reed, 21, of Frankfort, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County Wednesday morning, according to authorities. (Provided Photo/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The victim was the fifth person killed in a crash in the county within a 10-day period.

Clinton County deputies were called to the area of County Road 300 North and County Road 700 East just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a disabled vehicle.

Deputies found a gray 2005 Dodge Neon had crashed into a tree off the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, Caylen Reed, 21, of Frankfort, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reed’s death is the fifth crash fatality in Clinton County during a 10-day period.

“We are incredibly saddened by yet another fatality in our community! In the weeks to come, we hope to provide more answers as to what took place in this crash,” said Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly in a press release sent to News 8. “Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with their loss over the next several days and weeks. We want to thank the endless support from our community to our agency and the other first responders as we continue working through the numerous scenes from the last two weeks.”

Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Clinton County on Saturday around 11:40 p.m. That crash happened on US 421 at County Road 350 South.

Authorities say Amanda Armstrong, of Kokomo, was driving a silver 2020 Subaru southbound on US 421 when she crossed the center line and struck a black 2013 GMC Yukon.

Armstrong continued left of the center line and struck a silver 20016 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jackie Burgin, 69, of Frankfort, authorities said. The vehicles collided head-on. Burgin and her 66-year-old passenger, Shirley Burgin, were killed in the crash.

Armstrong was also killed in the crash.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor.

“Words simply fail to describe the heartbreak caused by the actions that took place here tonight,” Kelly said at the time.

Another fatality crash occurred on June 28 just before 2 p.m. That crash happened in the area of State Road 75 and County Road 700 North.

Authorities believe Brittany Burch, 37, of Laurel, Mississippi, failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle driven by Crystal Ragan, 36, of Frankfort. Ragan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of four children traveling in Ragan’s vehicle were airlifted to a Lafayette hospital in unknown condition.

“This is an absolutely tragic and preventable crash. As law enforcement, these are the scenes you hope are few and far between,” said Kelly at the time. “Unfortunately these kids lost their mother today and we hope through a thorough investigation, we can give them answers as to the actions that led up to this horrific event.

The crashes remain under investigation.