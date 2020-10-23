Authorities searching for 34-year-old who walked away from Putnamville prison

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The state Department of Correction says a prisoner walked away from the Putnamville Correctional Facility on Friday.

Christopher L. Davis, 34, was convicted on theft and burglary charges from Clark County in March 2010, burglary and battery charges from Scott County in December 2017, and burglary charges from Scott County in December 2019, according to Department of Correction records. Clark and Scott counties are in southern Indiana in the Louisville, Kentucky, area.

He was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit. The Department of Correction described him as 5-feet-10 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is scheduled for release in March, the online records say.

The Department of Correction said anyone who sees Davis or someone matching his description should not approach him but instead call 911.

Putnamville is about 30 miles southwest of Indianapolis.