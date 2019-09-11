Auto technician hospitalized after truck slips off lift in Lebanon garage

An auto technician was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after being trapped under a truck that slipped off a lift in a garage. (Provided Photo/Lebanon Fire Department)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was transported to an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday after being trapped under a vehicle at a car dealership, according to authorities.

Lebanon firefighters were called to Bill Estes Chevy Buick GMC around 10:30 a.m. on reports of an auto technician trapped under a truck that slipped off a lift.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the truck and extricate the technician. The patient was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

It is unclear what the extent of the person’s injuries were.