Avon High School issues lockdown after ‘situation’

by: Kyla Russell
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to issue a “remain in place” order to staff, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley.

The situation happened during the final passing period of the school day.

“All students and staff are safe and accounted for,” Shockley said. “This is a measure we use when we need teachers to make sure that all students are in their classes and that the doors are closed.”

There were no guns or knives involved, according to Avon Community School Corporation communications coordinator Kevin Carr.

Afternoon activities will remain the same.

