Avon man dies in Hancock County motorcycle crash

The badge worn by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say an Avon man died Sunday after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck near Fortville. (Photo Provided/Hancock County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Hancock County killed a 30-year-old man from Avon over the weekend, police said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at U.S. 36/State Road 67 and County Road 400 West between McCordsville and Fortville.

The crash involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says.

Investigators say the motorcycle, driven by 30-year-old Robert Siuzdak, was headed east on U.S. 36 toward Fortville when it crossed into the westbound lane to pass other vehicles and crashed into the side of the pickup truck.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was speeding and had already passed several vehicles in a no-passing zone before the fatal collision.

Medics pronounced Siuzdak dead at the scene. The sheriff’s department says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as a 39-year-old Greenfield man, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Sheriff’s deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

U.S. 36 was closed for approximately two hours while Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team officers conducted their on-scene investigation.