Avon 7th grader killed in weekend crash on US 36

An Avon Police Department vehicle. Avon police say a 12-year-old middle school student died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding bikes. (Photo by Avon Police Department/Facebook)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department confirmed that a 7th-grade student was killed in a weekend crash on U.S. 36.

12-year-old Braxton Garvin, a student at Avon Middle School South, was hit by a vehicle on Sunday while riding his bike, Deputy Chief Brian Nugent told News 8.

Garvin was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, but did not survive.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There was no evidence that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Nugent says.

“We ask that you keep the families of both parties involved in your thoughts and prayers,” police said Wednesday evening on Facebook.

There will be support and resources available for Avon students when the district returns from fall break on Oct. 28.