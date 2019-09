AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash involving ten vehicles in Avon.

The Avon Police Department said several more people are injured.

Police said the crash involved a dump truck, school school bus and eight other vehicles. No students were on board the bus. Avon Community School Corporation said the driver of the bus is okay.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US 36 and County Road 625 East. The intersection is currently closed.

Officers are on the scene of a fatality accident involving 10 vehicles at the intersection of US Hwy 36 and CR 625 East.



The roadway is closed at this time, so please plan your travel accordingly. pic.twitter.com/VOD72jIBw7 — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) September 3, 2019

This is a developing story.