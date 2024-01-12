Avon police ID 2 men shot, killed in shooting on Glensford Drive

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were shot and killed Thursday night after a drug-related robbery in Avon, police say.

Avon police were investigating the scene of a fatal shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Glensford Drive in the Park Place subdivision.

Officers found two people with gunshot wound injuries. One person was found in the roadway and another was found near a house in the area. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The pair were later identified as Samual Oliver, 20, of Plainfield, and Patrick Day, 20, of Avon.

“While this investigation remains active, we want to thank you for your patience, your trust, and your support during these difficult times. We would also like to thank our partners in the local media for being respectful, professional, and accurate in the information shared in this matter,” said the Avon Police Department in a social media post.