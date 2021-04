Local

Avon police looking for missing 20-year-old man

Photo of missing 20-year-old from Avon. (Provided Photo/Avon PD)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 20-year-old man, according to the Avon Police Department.

Police said Dieumerci Gatabazi was last seen on Wednesday, April 21.

His family has unable to get into contact with him.

He drives a burnt orange Dodge Avenger with Indiana plate CPA807.

Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-838-8700.