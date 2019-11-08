Avon police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Avon police are searching for Gabrielle Borthwick who was last seen near her home in Avon Wednesday afternoon. (Provided Photo/Avon Police Department)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon police are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The Avon Police Department issued a missing juvenile report on their Facebook page Thursday night for 17-year-old Gabrielle Borthwick.

Borthwick was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near her home in the Settlement neighborhood in Avon.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweater, black pants and black boots.

If you see Borthwick or have information about her whereabouts you are asked to call the Hendricks County Communication Center at 317-839-8700.