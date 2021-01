Avon police: Missing child with autism found safe

Police in Avon are searching for 11-year-old Tristan Cooper who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. (Provided Photo/Avon Police Department)

UPDATE: The Avon Police Department announced a missing child with autism was found safe Wednesday night.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon police are searching for a missing child with autism.

The Avon Police Department on Wednesday said 11-year-old Tristan Cooper has autism and was last seen in the Austin Lakes area around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-839-8700.