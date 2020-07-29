Avon student drop-off, pick-up causes headaches on first day of school

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon Schools hit a bit of a roadblock Wednesday as students returned to class for the 2020-21 school year.

First thing Wednesday morning, parents in Avon said just getting to school was stressful as traffic was at a standstill all along Oriole Way. With so many parents choosing to drop off their kids instead of taking the bus, they were in for a long wait.

Bumper to bumper traffic outside Avon High School held up parents and even buses from picking up students. The dilemma left many parents pretty frustrated.

“You know, it’s the first day and it’s the midst of COVID so it’s to be expected,” Rachelle Shuler said. “The worst, it was so much worse this morning. It took us 35 minutes just to get 5 minutes.”

Avon High School’s principal acknowledged the morning issues in a tweet, calling it “less than ideal” and saying there would be a new plan in place for Thursday.

“There’s a really long line in both directions,” said Shuler. “At least we have these awesome officers out here directing traffic, so again, it is what it is. It’s fine. It’ll be great. I’m sure the kids had a great first day.”

Some residents who live near the school say this is just a typical school day of traffic.

“Pretty hard to get to where I live,” Candy Morrow said.

They say they just know to not normally make plans to leave for 15 minutes in the morning and afternoon while school lets out.

“It’s pretty much like this if you get caught in the traffic,” Morrow said. “I don’t know why they haven’t widened this road yet. It makes no sense to me. If I come in the morning, because I teach in Decatur. If I come in the morning and I hit this traffic, I’m automatically 10, 15 minutes late for work.”

Those in traffic say the never-ending line is helped by parents not wanting to send their students on the bus. But they also say a couple minute wait, while annoying, might not be so bad this year.

“I think it’s really hurting it,” Andrew Poppa said. “But I also think it’s a good thing that we’re not overpopulating the school buses. So I think it’s better like that.”

As of this article’s posting, Avon Schools have not responded to questions News 8 sent them about the traffic or the plan for Thursday.

