Avon students return to the classroom Wednesday

AVON, Ind. (WISH) – On Wednesday, kids in Avon return to school. The Avon Community School Corporation was one of the first central Indiana school districts to shut its doors and is now one of the first to reopen.

The district left the decision up to parents, if they want to keep their kids at home with e-learning or have them attend class in-person.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a choice that brings mixed emotions for parents, students and staff, however, the district said they’re ready.

The Avon Community School Corporation board of trustees met on Sunday and released a letter reassuring families that they believe the plans in place will create a safe environment for students and staff.

They said part of that decision is because for the last two months new positive COVID-19 cases in Hendricks County have remained below 20 per day.

The letter also addresses meeting with the Hendricks County Health Officer, Dr. David Stopperich, who said, “I am excited for the start of school on Wednesday and truly believe my kids, who attend Avon schools, will be safe.”

Masks are on hand for Avon students at school.

The district tweeted photos on Monday of a donation of 3,000 masks from Sew and Serve Indy.

Grateful for the awesome donation of 3,000 masks for ACSC students! Thanks Mrs. Pike & Sew and Serve Indy! @AvonSupt pic.twitter.com/6Ged3sKgTs — Avon Schools (@OrioleTweets) July 27, 2020

All Avon students and staff are required to have a mask with them at all times. Masks are required for the bus, passing time, in the hallway and classroom activities where social distancing is not an option.

The district also tweeted out a video as a “back to school celebration.”

It features a look back at the beginning when schools closed and go all the way to graduation.

It asks the question: What does it mean to be Avon strong? Their answer was determination, passion, generosity, leadership, perseverance and Avon families.

On Tuesday the district tweeted a photo of Pine Tree Elementary staff and said “masked and ready for an amazing year.”

Masked and ready for an amazing year with our kids! #AvonStrong pic.twitter.com/4MEqVCWMuT — Pine Tree Elementary Principal (@PTE_ACSC) July 28, 2020

An amazing year certainly is what parents hope for as students head into their first week of classes.