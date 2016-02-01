Award-winning illustrator nominated for NAACP award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the first day of February, and with it the beginning of African-American History month.

Michelle Wood an award-winning illustrator who will be making her way to California soon for the NAACP Image Award ceremony, for which she has been nominated stopped by the studio to talk about the illustrations and her part in an upcoming show.

Wood illustrated the book called “Chasing Freedom,” and the key moments in history it talks about.

On Feb. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., several Indianapolis musicians and performers will perform “My Soul Applauds at the Sound of Freedom” which will be led through the performance by narrator Sheila Spencer.

The show will be in the Shelton Auditorium at CTS and is free and open to the public. If you attend you are asked to register online. Wood created the performers’ colorful costumes for the show.