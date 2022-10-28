Local

Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born.

To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and even May the 4th. I’ve got a hat for that,” said Schafer.

Seven babies were born last year at IU Health North on Halloween.

“Each holiday, I make at least 10 hats,” explained Schafer. “I do it during my spare time.”

She said Halloween hats change the most from year to year. She asks the nursing staff to vote on what the hats should be.

“Halloween this year we have some bats and some pumpkins. A simple hat, I can do in about half an hour,” she said. “Some that are more complex will take 45 minutes to an hour.”

She explained that the hardest hat to make is the Christmas hats.