Back 9 Golf & Entertainment in Indianapolis set to open in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The team behind the Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing for the grand opening of the new, 58,000-square-foot facility near downtown Indianapolis.

The venue includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, and a music pavilion. It’s located at 1415 Drover Street, just south of West Morris Street along the White River.

According to Back 9 co-founders Neal Burnett and Paul Page, the facility will “serve as a space to highlight locally-inspired food and music artists.”

Danny Hayes, a developer of Back 9, tells News 8: “We want everybody to have fun. That’s why this facility was built. We guarantee you good food, good time, good music, and you’ll want to come back.”

Hayes says Back 9 can host many different kinds of events.

“We actually have a wedding already scheduled for the fall. We’ve got some multiple parties of 100 to 200. We’ve got some conference areas. We’ve got suites with outdoor balconies so we can accommodate some nice parties,” Hayes said.

Hayes tells News 8 he expects Back 9 to open sometime in mid-July and create 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.