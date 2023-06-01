Back by popular demand: Van Gogh returning to THE LUME Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This summer, Newfields is bringing the work of Vincent Van Gogh back to THE LUME Indianapolis.

Back by popular demand, THE LUME Van Gogh will open in July for a six-month run.

Newfields will again transform the museum’s entire fourth floor into a three-dimensional, immersive sensory experience showcasing some of Van Gogh’s most popular and influential artworks.

This “Gogh” round will include a refreshed cafe menu, updated interactive elements, and Japanese woodblock prints, an art form that influenced Van Goh’s work, Newfields says.

The Van Gogh experience will end in December and will be replaced in March 2024 by Salvador Dalí.

Tickets for museum members went on sale Thursday morning. Tickets for the public “Gogh” on sale Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m.

