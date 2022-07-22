Local

Back-to-school block party, free backpacks, school supplies, tennis shoes and more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time again! The start of a new school year is quickly approaching and some parents and guardians are scrambling to find school supplies. They don’t have to look too far. There are plenty of events and resources available for families to find the things they need to help set students up for a successful start to the school year.

To help ease some of the load on families, New Direction Church is inviting the community to its annual ‘Back-to-School Block Party.’ The event is at 5330 East 38th Street and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The church is providing 5,000 backpacks with zippers for free, along with notebooks, paper, pencils, folders, new shoes, school uniforms, and more. The family fun event includes a DJ, food trucks, a comedy show, a kids’ zone with bounce houses, and bike giveaways.

Research and studies show that parents on average are spending record amounts on school supplies. According to the trade group, the National Retail Federation, the typical family with children in K-12 education spent roughly $850 on school supplies last year.

Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. told News 8 that with the rising costs of goods, back-to-school events are crucial to families needing support and trying to make ends meet.