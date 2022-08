Local

Back-to school healthy snack ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs with Kroger joined News 8 Sunday to discuss back-to-school snack ideas.

Halvorson shares some fun, healthy ideas that are quick and easy to make.

Enjoy the wide variety of recipes for all occasions.

Explore more Kroger recipes here.

(Provided Photo/Kroger)

(Provided Photo/Kroger)

(Provided Photo/Kroger)

(Provided Photo/Kroger)

(Provided Photo/Kroger)

(Provided Photo/Kroger)