Local

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

About 4 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022, investigators believe a backhoe was going east and crossing U.S. 52 at County Road 650 North when it collided with a southbound van. (Provided Photo/Boone County Sheriff's Office)

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

From the van, a juvenile, who was not identified, and its driver, Sara Edwards, 19, of Lafayette, were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The other van passengers, who ranged in age from 14-19, were not injured.

U.S. 52 remained closed at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The road was expected to reopen by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday, investigators believe the backhoe was going east and crossing U.S. 52 at County Road 650 North when it collided with the southbound van. The intersection is about 2 miles east of Thorntown.

Six volleyball players from Lafayette were traveling in the van on the way to the sports complex in Plainfield to play a league game. The players are home-schooled.

A 911 call alerted authorities about the crash. A Thorntown-Sugar Creek Township firefighter, who was not named, was just south of the crash, got to all patients

quickly, and began first aid.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved.