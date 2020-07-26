Backpacks, school supplies to be donated during annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hoosiers have a chance Sunday to get free school supplies for the student in their families.
Backpacks will be given out at multiple Verizon Wireless Zone stores throughout the country Sunday. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies including pencils, paper and folders.
One backpack per child will be given away to families while supplies last. Children are not required to be present in order to receive a backpack.
Families can pick up the supplies at participating stores from 1-4 p.m. For a list of participating locations nationwide, click here.
Participating stores in Indiana are listed below:
- TCC Kokomo, 2020 Markland Ave., Kokomo, Ind., 46901
- TCC Noblesville, 17535 Terry Lee Crossing, Suite 100, Noblesville, Ind., 46060
- TCC Noblesville, 14753 Hazel Dell Crossing, Suite 500, Noblesville, Ind., 46062
- TCC Carmel, 11435 Spring Mill Rd., Suite 100, Carmel, Ind., 46032
- TCC Fishers, 11722 Allisonville Rd., Suite 101, Fishers, Ind., 46038
- TCC Fishers, 11760 Olio Rd., Fishers, Ind., 46037
- TCC Fishers 96th Street, 8358 E. 96th St., Fishers, Ind., 46037
- TCC Lebanon, 2415 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon, Ind., 46052
- TCC Indianapolis, 6010 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, Ind., 46278
- TCC Scatterfield Road, 2036 S. Scatterfield, Anderson, Ind., 46016
- TCC Pendleton, 3027 US Hwy 36, Pendleton, Ind., 46064
- TCC Pendleton Pike, 10930 Pendleton Pike, Suite 106, Indianapolis, Ind., 46236