Backpacks, school supplies to be donated during annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hoosiers have a chance Sunday to get free school supplies for the student in their families.

Backpacks will be given out at multiple Verizon Wireless Zone stores throughout the country Sunday. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies including pencils, paper and folders.

One backpack per child will be given away to families while supplies last. Children are not required to be present in order to receive a backpack.

Families can pick up the supplies at participating stores from 1-4 p.m. For a list of participating locations nationwide, click here.

Participating stores in Indiana are listed below: