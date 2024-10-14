Backups, bad backs, and big catches: Heather Lloyd breaks down Colts win

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With much of the team’s top talent injured, backups and a starter with a bad back came up big for the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. That led to a Monday morning conversation full of praise (and a few problems) from Daybreak’s Colts contributor Heather Lloyd.

The team is now .500 on the season, in second place in their Division, and very much in the hunt for a playoff spot.

“That’s right! And that’s what we love about the AFC South,” Lloyd says with a healthy dose of optimism leavened with a smidge of sarcasm.

Heather’s takeaways from the team’s 20-17 win over the Titans in Tennessee:

AR out = A-OK (for now)

The status of starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was uncertain until shortly before game time, when the Colts finally revealed that Joe Flacco would start again. Coach Shane Steichen says Richardson is very close to returning from his oblique injury, but is not quite there yet.

“And with Joe Flacco, there’s no need to push it!” Heather explains. “Another solid performance by the veteran quarterback – who now has 8 straight games with two or more touchdowns.”

Good hands, bad back

“Michael Pittman, who earlier this week sounded like he may be out multiple weeks with a back injury, had 3 huge receptions for 35 yards and 1 touchdown,” Lloyd enthused. “But it’s the contested plays that really make Pittman special. Flacco called him, ‘One of the toughest guys I’ve ever played with,’ and for a guy in his 17th NFL season, that’s saying a lot!”

Heather also had high praise for Josh Downs, whose penchant for big plays has earned him the nickname “Touch” Downs.

On the fence about defense

Heather is less enthusiastic about the defense, which did enough to win but kept fans fearful through all four quarters.

“We were trauma bonding, even while winning!”

“This is a conversation we’re having every week now: The Colts had no sacks on Sunday and lots of missed plays, but they (also) held the Titans to 241 total yards, and Julian Blackmon came up with a huge interception in the fourth quarter that helped the Colts put the game away. Honestly, no big stats for anyone on Sunday, just a grit-it-out win on the part of many to get the job done.”

To hear Heather’s thoughts on the upcoming matchup with the Dolphins, watch the video above. Join us every Monday morning on Daybreak, as Heather Lloyd joins us to break down each win and loss.