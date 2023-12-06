Baking Memories 4 Kids cooks up sweet experiences for families with medical challenges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Squeo, the founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids, knows a thing or two about cooking up something sweet.

Squeo, a businessman and cancer survivor, liked making chocolate chip cookies for his clients. In 2012, he created Baking Memories 4 Kids and started selling his cookies to send families facing medical challenges on all-expenses-paid vacations to Florida theme parks.

“I almost died from advanced stage three cancer 15 years ago. I knew that for me to have survived what I went through, it was for a purpose, and my purpose was to help children and families who are going through very tough times — life-threatening and terminal illnesses — and send them to a place where they’re going to create memories of a lifetime,” Squeo said Wednesday on Daybreak.

One of the families helped by Baking Memories 4 Kids is right here in central Indiana. On Tuesday, Squeo stopped by the Zionsville home of 7-year-old Charley Chisolm and surprised the family with a trip to Disney.

Charley Chisholm is battling a rare genetic disease, and her brother Levi is the inspiration for the Light for Levi Foundation. In 2020, he fell into a pool and suffered a brain injury. Today, the foundation raises money to help families in similar situations.

During his visit to the Daybreak set, Squeo baked a few chocolate chip cookies and talked about the Chisholm family’s sweet Disney surprise.

