Ball State student killed in Muncie shooting

by: Josh Doering
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A male Ball State student was shot and killed in Muncie Saturday morning, the school announced in a message to its student body.

The school says the student was shot near a residence on West Abbott Street, which is about half a mile northeast of the Ball State campus.

The shooting is being investigated by the Muncie Police Department and the Ball State University Police Department.

No other information about the events leading up to the incident or the victim’s identity was immediately available.

