Ball State to play San Jose State in Arizona Bowl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The Mid-American Conference champion Ball State Cardinals are heading to a bowl game.
The Mid-American Conference announced Sunday that the 6-1 Cardinals have accepted a bowl game invite.
The Ball State football team will play in the Arizona Bowl where they’ll take on the winners of the Mountain West Conference San Jose State.
The game is schedule for Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
The Cardinals won their first MAC title since 1996 Friday evening with a 38-28 win over Buffalo.
