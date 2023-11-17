Bank honors Indianapolis groups for community impact on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bank of America has chosen the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside and Edna Martin Christian Center for the 2023 Neighborhood Builders award, recognizing their work in helping people on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Andy Crask, Bank of America Indianapolis president, said, “This grant will help east side residents achieve immediate stability in areas like basic needs, education, transportation, housing, and employment. Getting to root causes is one way these grants are helpful. The money is transformative, but the training and investment in leadership is substantial.”

The Neighborhood Builders program provides leadership training and a $200,000 grant for two years to each organization. The CAFE plans to expand youth services and assist families with basic needs. Edna Martin Christian Center aims to accelerate community development, turning 16 properties into affordable housing.

BOA has invested $2 million in 11 Indianapolis nonprofits through the Neighborhood Builders program since 2019. The program selects nonprofits with a committee of community leaders and past awardees.

Since 2004, BOA has reached over $300 million in nearly 100 communities, partnering with over 1,600 nonprofits and helping more than 3,000 leaders improve their skills.