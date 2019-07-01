Bankers Life Fieldhouse without a name

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bankers Life Fieldhouse is without a name.

The contract between the Indiana Pacers and Bankers Life’s parent company CNO Financial expired June 30 at midnight.

When it first opened in 1999, the home of the Pacers was named Conseco Fieldhouse. In 2011, it changed to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 20-year, $40 million contract has expired with no word on when a new name could be announced.

Whatever the name will be, the Fieldhouse will get a new look.

An agreement between the Capital Improvement Board and the team includes $295 million in public subsidies for renovation and expansion of the arena.



The deal calls for the Pacers to provide $65 million toward the project. That money will help with construction of a year-round outdoor plaza that replaces a parking garage. It also updates the interior.



The board will spend $120 million on technology upgrades at the arena.

Work is set to start next February and wrap up sometime in October 2022, which means the Indiana Fever will have to play somewhere else for at least two seasons.



A name announcement could come at anytime but so far, no timeline has been given. WISH-TV will continue to follow the progress and update you as soon as we hear something.