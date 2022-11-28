Local

Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday.

The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end of the year.

“This will allow crews time to remove the intersection pavement and traffic signal before winter and begin rebuilding the shoulders and ditches,” am INDOT announcement on Monday said.

With the removal of Banta Road, the first traffic signal north of Evansville will be at Smith Valley Road.

Three of the four ramps at the interchange at State Road 144 are now open. Drivers can use the interchange to access the area near Banta Road.

The speed limit will increase to 70 mph between State Road 44 in Martinsville to State Road 144 in Bargersville.