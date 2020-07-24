Bar owners say restrictions were no surprise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — As part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s rollback, bars had to shut down by midnight on Thursday and restaurants have to go back to operating at 50 percent capacity.

News 8 talked to some bar owners in Broad Ripple who said they saw it coming. Owner of Average Joe’s Robert Sabatini said since reopening he has tried hard to make sure people follow the rules but it hasn’t been easy.

“The one thing that’s very evident with this is that it’s going to be a fight to get people to do the things they need to do to have a successful stand against this virus,” Sabatini said.

Sabatini also owns Rock Lobster in Broad Ripple, which he made the decision to close for now before he even knew he’d have to.

“There’s not any social distancing or mask wearing going on and I just feel it was a difficult situation for anybody in our position to handle,” he said about his decision.

Zachary Douglas, owner of Moe and Johnny’s, said he hasn’t had to deal with too many of those issues but he has noticed fewer people coming in.

“The past couple weeks, the consumer confidence has been down. We’ve been feeling it here at Moe and Johnny’s. I’ve been talking to owners across the street and around the corner, consumer confidence is down, people are scared,” Douglas said.

He said although he anticipated another shutdown, there’s no easy way to stay ahead of it.

Both Sabatini and Douglas said they are thankful they can at least stay partially open because their bars serve food.

“Be glad that you can open and have people in even at 50 percent because it was pretty miserable when you couldn’t go out and do anything,” said Sababtini.

Restaurants are still able to do carryout while they’re open at half capacity.

Mayor Hogsett said the order is in effect until August 12.