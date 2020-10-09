Bargain shop at the Parisian Flea Market to benefit a good cause, help those battling illnesses

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – On Friday and Saturday, people can bargain hunt for a good cause. The Parisian Flea Market at Clay Terrace in Carmel is having a special sale benefiting the nonprofit, Fair Haven.

Fair Haven serves seriously-ill patients and their families who travel to Indianapolis for critical medical care by providing them with a “home away from home.” Patients stay free of charge at fully-furnished apartments located near the downtown medical center and area hospitals.

Since 2008, Fair Haven has provided 29,000 nights of lodging to more than 1,100 patients and their families. With a long waiting list of families in need, Fair Haven is planning to open a new downtown facility in 2021, which will provide lodging and support to an additional 1,500 families each year.

The nonprofit was founded by Amanda Milner. She was inspired to start Fair Haven after battling cancer in her early 30s as a single mom of two young children.

“Fair Haven’s mission is to serve people in this difficult time of their lives, as they’re battling a serious illness while far from home,” said Amanda Milner, founder and executive director of Fair Haven. “We are able to fulfill that mission thanks to our generous sponsors, volunteers and the Parisian Flea Market shoppers from all over the community. Their support is a wonderful demonstration of true Hoosier hospitality. By giving these patients a place to stay near the hospital, they are able to receive the critical care they need and also able to have family support around them. This lifts a huge burden for these families – for them, it is truly a refuge in the storm.”

Fair Haven will hold their largest annual fundraiser at the Parisian Flea Market at Clay Terrace in Carmel on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. The eighth annual Parisian Flea Market is a one-of-a-kind shopping event inspired by the eclectic flea markets of Paris that attract treasure hunters from all over the world. It features a unique collection of upscale and hand-selected items including home accessories, furniture, mirrors, chandeliers, dishware, estate jewelry, art and gift items.

The sale is from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Parisian Flea Market. The market is located in Clay Terrace, 14405 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, IN. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door and at the Fair Haven Foundation’s website. Children who are 16 and under are free.

Masks will be required for all shoppers and volunteers. Hand sanitizer will be provided, and frequent cleaning will be performed throughout the event. A limited number of people will be allowed inside the venue at one time. Shoppers will enter in the west doors off Clay Terrace Boulevard and follow a contactless flow through the venue. Social distancing signage will be posted throughout the space.