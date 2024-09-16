Bargersville fire chief to have surgery for cancerous brain tumor

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bargersville’s fire chief will have to undergo surgery Monday morning to remove a brain tumor, officials say.

The Bargersville Fire Department said on Facebook that Chief Eric Funkhouser was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor earlier in September.

He arrived at St. Francis Hospital in Indy for surgery early Monday morning.

A video posted on the department’s Facebook shows Funkhouser walking into the hospital with his wife, Brooke, and two sons, Caleb and Dylan, as a crowd cheers him on.

Funkhouser said he was more than ready to get his surgery over with, and thanked the supporters standing in the hospital lobby with him.

“Love you all, thank you so much for this this means the world to me,” Funkhouser said in the video. “We’re ready to fight, we’re ready to keep going.”

The fire department has not given an update on Funkhouser’s surgery as of noon Monday.