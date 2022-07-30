Local

Bargersville man dies after 4-vehicle crash on I-465 SB on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bargersville man died in a fatal crash Friday afternoon on I-465 southbound just north of I-70, Indiana State Police says.

Marc Kellams, 73, died at the crash scene, police say.

State police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that the four-vehicle crash was reported about 4:23 p.m. Friday. Indiana Department of Transportation says the crash happened between on the southbound lanes between East 30th Street and I-70.

Police arrived to find a heavily damaged Acura SUV with Kellams and a woman trapped inside, says a news release issued shortly after 10:05 p.m. from state police. The woman, who was not named in the release, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in a box truck involved in the crash also received minor injures not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators think traffic on I-465 had stopped on I-465 just south of I-70 for unknown reasons. The driver of the box truck did not stop for the backed up traffic and struck the back of the Acura “at highway speeds,” the release says, and caused a chain-reaction crash of four vehicles.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

WIBC, a WISH-TV newsgathering partner, said one of the four vehicles was a box truck.

By 5:50 p.m. Friday, the backup extended onto southbound I-69 and covered the entire stretch of southbound lanes on the east side.

“Surreal. Almost the whole southbound side is shutdown on the east side,” WIBC tweeted, adding that delay times were as high as 129 minutes.